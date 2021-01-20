Here are some of the most memorable moments of the historic day in pictures:
Preparations
Due to the coronavirus pandemic and concerns of unrest after riots earlier this month, the inauguration ceremony was conducted 'virtually' with fewer guests and tighter security.
The former presidents
Although Mr Trump did not attend the ceremony - the first time an outgoing president did not attend the day in 152 years - all the other former US presidents did attend except for the oldest living president Jimmy Carter.
Mr Carter, 96, stayed at home due to the pandemic but his spokesperson said he sent Mr Biden and Ms Harris his "best wishes" for a "successful administration".
Outgoing Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen arrived for the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in spite of the absence of Trump who opted to fly to his Florida home before the ceremony.
Celebrities and special guests
Pop star Lady Gaga sang the national anthem ahead of Mr Biden being sworn in. Musicians Jennifer Lopez and Garth Brooks also performed.
Special guests in attendance included poet Amanda Gorman and Capitol police officer Eugene Goodman who held off rioters on January 6.
The Democrat supporter wore a black and red ballgown decorated with a large gold dove of peace.