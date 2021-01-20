Inauguration Day: Five things you might have missed as Joe Biden sworn in

Joe Biden has been sworn in as the 46th president of the US, following a very different inauguration outside the US Capitol.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic and the recent insurrection at the heart of American democracy, a large perimeter was erected in Washington to ensure the safety of guests.

Tens of thousands of people usually pack the streets of Washington for the ceremony, but the event was only attended by fellow US lawmakers, former presidents and other distinguished guests of honour this year.

Here are some of the best bits you might have missed from an action-packed day.

President takes oath on 127-year-old Biden family bible

The newly sworn-in US president took his oath of office on a 127-year-old family bible.

The book, several inches thick, has been a “family heirloom” since 1893 and “every important date is in there,” Mr Biden told late-night talk show host Stephen Colbert last month.

Mr Biden previously used the bible when he was sworn in as vice president and seven times as senator of Delaware.

Biden takes his oath to office on a 127-year-old family bible. Credit: AP

His use of the bible underscores the role faith has had during his personal and professional life, as he visited church on the morning of inauguration day.

The 78-year-old becomes just the second Catholic US president, after John F Kennedy.

Capitol hero who held off rioters takes centre stage

Eugene Goodman, who led rioters away from the Senate chamber as the Capitol was breached, escorted vice president Kamala Harris at the inaugural ceremony.

Footage showed Mr Goodman luring rioters away from the unguarded Senate chambers, where senators were sitting to ratify the electoral college vote.

US Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman arrives at the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden. Credit: AP

Mr Goodman was also named an honorary deputy House Sergeant at Arms for the day.

Three members of Congress introduced a bill last week to honour Mr Goodman with the Congressional Gold medal for his “bravery and quick thinking”.

Former presidents attend inauguration

While Donald Trump broke with a 152-year tradition by not attending the inauguration of his successor, Bill Clinton, George W Bush and Barrack Obama were all present at the event with their wives.

President Jimmy Carter, the oldest surviving US president, was unable to attend the event on doctors’ orders due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Donald Trump did leave a handwritten note for Joe Biden at the White House - however the contents of the message have not been made public.

Instead of attending the inauguration, Mr Trump flew on Air Force One with his wife Melania to his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida, where upon arrival he was greeted to cheers by his supporters.

Pledge of allegiance made in sign language

The Pledge of Allegiance was made in sign language by Fire Captain Andrea Hall.

The ceremony also saw a host of famous faces, with Lady Gaga singing the national anthem, Jennifer Lopez performing This Land Is Your Land" and country singer Garth Brooks giving a rendition of Amazing Grace.

Amanda Gorman, the youngest poet to read at the inauguration in recent history, recited her poem ‘The Hill We Climb’ following Biden’s inaugural address.

Cheers for Mr Biden heard more than a mile from inauguration

Following the insurrection at the Capitol and coronavirus restrictions, a large perimeter was erected around the scene of the inauguration.

That didn't stop Joe Biden fans gathering near the fences around Washington to cheer on the newly sworn-in president, with the cheers heard more than a mile away by the White House.