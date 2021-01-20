Joe Biden’s inauguration as the 46th president of the United States is set to be like none other - without the presence of the outgoing president for the first time in 152 years.

It will take place on Wednesday, 20 January and will look starkly different from previous inaugurations. This is due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and increased security following the insurrection at the US Capitol.

With Washington DC essentially in lockdown, the Presidential Inaugural Committee (PIC) announced virtual Inauguration Day events for Americans to watch after urging people to refrain from attending in person.

President-elect Joe Biden. Credit: AP

So what are the Inauguration Day timings and what will happen?

10am ET (3pm GMT) Our White House: An Inaugural Celebration for Young Americans "Our White House" will mark the first-ever curated livestream for young Americans before and during the Inaugural Ceremonies, ending at 12.30pm. Keke Palmer will host the stream which will include a special message from Dr Jill Biden, historical commentary, a segment on presidential pets produced by Nickelodeon, and a number of other special features.

12pm ET (5pm GMT) Inaugural Ceremony President-elect Mr Biden and Vice President-elect Ms Harris will be expected to take the oath of office at around 12pm ET (5pm GMT) at the US Capitol in Washington DC. Mr Biden will then deliver an inaugural address to set out his vision for his term as president.

Lady Gaga is scheduled to sing the national anthem and Jennifer Lopez will provide a musical performance. The Pass in Review will take place on the East front with members of the military as part of a long-standing military tradition that reflects the peaceful transfer of power to a new president.

National Guard troops patrolling the streets. Credit: AP

TBC - Arlington National Cemetery Wreath Laying Ceremony Mr Biden and Ms Harris will lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, honouring members of the military who have given their lives in the name of service. Former Presidents Obama, Bush and Clinton will join the newly inaugurated president and vice president for the ceremony. 3.15pm ET (8.15pm GMT) Virtual Parade Across America Mr Biden will receive a Presidential Escort to the White House in a historical journey to the White House without attracting large crowds and gatherings. Following the escort, the PIC has announced a virtual parade across America that will be televised. The University of Delaware Drumline and the Howard University Drumline will help escort Mr Biden and Ms Harris to the White House and start the parade with a live performance. Tony Goldwyn will host the virtual parade, which will see performances and appearances from Jon Stewart, New Radicals, Andra Day, Kaitlyn Saunders, Nathan Chen, Allyson Felix, Katie Ledecky, and Nathan Apodaca alongside heroes in communities across the country.

Lady Gaga is set to perform on Inauguration Day. Credit: PA

8.30pm ET (1.30am GMT) Celebrating America television special A 90-minute prime-time program special titled “Celebrating America” will be hosted by Tom Hanks from 8.30pm to 10.30pm following the inauguration. The programme will feature remarks from Mr Biden and Ms Harris, performances, and footage of American heroes working to fight crises across the country. Eva Longoria, Kerry Washington, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Chef José Andrés, labor leader Dolores Huerta, and MLB general manager Kim Ng will introduce segments throughout the night ranging from stories of young people making a difference in their communities to musical performances. Foo Fighters, John Legend, and Bruce Springsteen, Demi Lovato, Justin Timberlake, Ant Clemons, and Jon Bon Jovi and Lin-Manuel Miranda are scheduled to perform. Watch President Biden's Inauguration - an ITV News special programme - from 3.30pm on ITV and online here.