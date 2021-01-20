Joe Biden has sworn the oath of office to officially become the 46th president of the United States, in an Inauguration like no other before.

Wednesday's Inauguration Day is without the presence of the outgoing president for the first time in 152 years.

And with Washington DC essentially in lockdown, the Presidential Inaugural Committee (PIC) announced virtual Inauguration Day events for Americans to watch after urging people to refrain from attending in person.

Americans have been told to 'stay home' to prevent further spread of the coronavirus that has claimed more than 400,000 lives in the United States.The ceremony in which presidential power is transferred - a hallowed American democratic tradition - will serve as a reminder of the challenges Biden faces. The inauguration unfolded at a US Capitol battered by an insurrectionist siege just two weeks ago.

Ahead of the Inauguration, Donald Trump departed the White House for the final time as US president, travelling to Florida to greet supporters instead of attending the inauguration.

ITV News Presenter Tom Bradby looks back on previous US Inaugurations

Meanwhile, Joe Biden and his Vice-President, Kamala Harris, have a packed timetable ahead of them, including laying wreaths, giving speeches and enjoying performances by A-list celebrities.

Biden tweeted a touching tribute to his wife, Jill, as the celebrations kicked off. He wrote on Twitter: "I love you, Jilly, and I couldn’t be more grateful to have you with me on the journey ahead."

Lady Gaga took to the stage to sing the National Anthem ahead of Kamala Harris being sworn in as vice president, breaking historic gender and racial barriers in American politics.

Jennifer Lopez also took to the stage, singing partially in Spanish, before Joe Biden officially became the 46th president.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson immediately congratulated the new president.

He tweeted: "America’s leadership is vital on the issues that matter to us all, from climate change to COVID, and I look forward to working with President Biden."

In his first official acts as US president, Joe Biden is signing executives orders on a broad range of issues, from the coronavirus pandemic to climate change and immigration, to fulfil campaign promises and to undo the heart of Trump’s agenda. Biden will come to office with a well of empathy and resolve born by personal tragedy as well as a depth of experience forged from more than four decades in Washington. At age 78, he will be the oldest president inaugurated.

More history will be made at his side, as Kamala Harris becomes the first woman to be vice president. The former U.S. senator from California is also the first Black person and the first person of South Asian descent elected to the vice presidency and will become the highest-ranking woman ever to serve in government. The two will be sworn in during an inauguration ceremony with few parallels in history. Tens of thousands of troops are on the streets of the US capital to provide security two weeks after a violent mob of Trump supporters, incited by the Republican president, stormed the Capitol in an attempt to prevent the certification of Biden’s victory.

Troops in the shadow of the Capitol building. Credit: AP

The tense atmosphere evoked the 1861 inauguration of Lincoln, who was secretly transported to Washington to avoid assassins on the eve of the Civil War, or Roosevelt’s inaugural in 1945, when he opted for a small, secure ceremony at the White House in the waning months of World War II. Despite security warnings, Biden declined to move the ceremony indoors and instead will address a small, socially distant crowd on the West Front of the Capitol. Some of the traditional trappings of the quadrennial ceremony will remain.

The day will begin with a reach across the aisle after four years of bitter partisan battles under Trump. Biden invited Mitch McConnell and Kevin McCarthy, the Republican leaders of the Senate and House, to join him at a morning Mass, along with Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the Democratic leaders. Once at the Capitol, Biden will be administered the oath by Chief Justice John Roberts; Harris will be sworn in by Justice Sonia Sotomayor. The theme of Biden’s approximately 30-minute speech will be “America United,” and aides said it would be a call to set aside differences during a moment of national trial.

Biden will then oversee a “Pass in Review,” a military tradition that honours the peaceful transfer of power to a new commander in chief. Then, Biden, Harris and their spouses will be joined by a bipartisan trio of former presidents — Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama — to lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Ceremony. Later, Biden will join the end of a slimmed-down inaugural parade as he moves into the White House. Because of the pandemic, much of this year’s parade will be a virtual affair featuring performances from around the nation. In the evening, in lieu of the traditional glitzy balls that welcome a new president to Washington, Biden will take part in a televised concert that also marks the return of A-list celebrities to the White House.

Among those in the star-studded lineup are: Bruce Springsteen, Justin Timberlake and Lin-Manuel Miranda. Lady Gaga will sing the national anthem at the Capitol earlier in the day. Biden's first days in office are likely to still be shadowed by his predecessor, with Trump’s second impeachment trial set to start. Biden launched an ambitious first 100 days that includes a push to speed up the distribution of Covid-19 vaccinations to Americans and pass a $1.9 trillion virus relief package. On Day One, he’ll also send an immigration proposal to Capitol Hill that would create an eight-year path to citizenship for immigrants living in the country illegally. He also planned a 10-day blitz of executive orders on matters that don’t require congressional approval, including rescinding travel restrictions on people from several predominantly Muslim countries; rejoining the Paris climate accord; issuing a mask mandate for those on federal property; and ordering agencies to figure out how to reunite children separated from their families after crossing the border.

