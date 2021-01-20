Boris Johnson is being quizzed by Sir Keir Starmer at Prime Minister's Questions.

The Labour leader is expected to ask the prime minister about coronavirus vaccines, the loss of hundreds of thousands of police arrest records, and the government's response to floods in the north of England.

Sir Keir has been tweeting about how areas vulnerable to severe weather "can't be let down again" when Storm Christoph brings expected floods - a message sure to be repeated at PMQs.

As he has done many times before, the Labour leader is likely to attack the PM for a "slow" response to coronavirus, after it emerged the home secretary had called for the UK's borders to close ten months before they actually did.

The session of PMQs comes as questions are raised about the rollout of the UK's Covid-19 vaccination programme, with reports that many over-70s are being offered jabs before some more vulnerable over-80s.