At least two dead in suspected gas explosion in Madrid

At least two people are feared to have died after what is believed to be a gas explosion partially destroyed a building between a school and a nursing home in Madrid.

Images and footage on social media showed smoke coming out from the six-storey building and rubble scattered in Toledo Street, near the Spanish city's centre.

Madrid's mayor says at least two people have died in a blast after an apparent gas leak

Emergency crews were seen helping people on the ground in footage shared by the Spanish broadcaster TVE.

Firefighters work next to a damaged building in the centre of Spain’s capital Credit: Manu Fernandez/AP

The school nearby was empty because classes had not yet resumed yet following a record snowfall in the Spanish capital on 9 January , TVE reported.

Mayor Jose Luis Martinez Almeida confirmed the two deaths to the Telemadrid news channel and said that the initial assessment was that the blast was caused by a gas leak.

A nearby nursing home was evacuated although no injuries were initially reported among the residents, Mr Martinez Almeida said. He said the residents were being taken to a hotel across the street.

Mr Martinez Almeida also said that some mild damage had been identified in a nearby school.

Police officers cordon off Toledo Street following an explosion in central Madrid Credit: Bernat Armangue/AP

In a tweet, the Madrid regional emergency service urged people to stay away from the area.

Local resident Leire Reparaz told The Associated Press that she heard a loud explosion around 3pm when she was heading to her home .

“We didn’t know where the sound came from. We all thought it was from the school. We went up the stairs to the top of our building and we could see the structure of the building and lots of grey smoke,” the 24-year-old Madrid resident said.