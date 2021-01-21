At least 28 dead in double suicide bombing in busy Baghdad market

At least 28 people have died in twin suicide bombings at a busy market in the Iraqi capital.

The rare suicide bombing attack – the first of its kind in three years – hit the Bab al-Sharqi commercial area in central Baghdad amid tensions over planned early elections and a severe economic crisis.

No one immediately said it was behind the attack.

Iraq's military said at least 28 people were killed and 73 wounded in the attack and said some of the injured were in serious condition.

All hospitals in the capital were mobilised to treat the wounded, according to authorities.

The attack occurred as security forces pursued two suicide bombers who detonated their explosives in the market near Tayaran Square, military spokesman Yahya Rasool said.

The scene in the busy market area in the aftermath of the bombings

A suicide bomb attack took place in the same area in 2018 shortly after then-Prime Minister Haidar al-Abadi declared victory over the so-called Islamic State (IS) group.

No one immediately took responsibility for Thursday's attack, but Iraq has seen assaults perpetrated by both the Islamic State group and militia groups in recent months.

Militias have routinely targeted the American presence in Iraq with rocket and mortar attacks, especially the US Embassy in Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone.

The pace of those attacks, however, has decreased since an informal truce was declared by Iran-backed armed groups in October.

The style of Thursday's assault was similar to those IS has conducted in the past.

But the group has rarely been able to penetrate the capital since being dislodged by Iraqi forces and the US-led coalition in 2017.

The twin bombings came days after Iraq's government unanimously agreed to hold early elections in October.

Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi had announced in July that early polls would be held to meet the demands of anti-government protesters.