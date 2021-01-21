A fire has broken out at the Serum Institute of India - the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer - possibly affecting its future expansion of Covid-19 vaccine production.

Firefighters are tackling the blaze at the building under construction but the cause of the fire and extent of damage are not yet known, according to the fire office in Pune city in the southern Maharashtra state.

The vaccine company said the fire was restricted to a new facility it is constructing to increase production of Covid-19 vaccines and ensure it is better prepared for future pandemics.

Employees evacuate as smoke rises from a fire at Serum Institute of India. Credit: AP

It said the fire did not affect existing facilities making Covid-19 vaccines or a stockpile of

around 50 million doses. No injuries were reported, it said.

“We have rescued three people and there are no casualties,” said fire official Prashant Ranpise, who was supervising rescue operations.

Images showed huge plumes of smoke billowing from the building as firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze.

People watch as smoke rises from the world's largest vaccine maker that is manufacturing the AstraZeneca/Oxford University vaccine. Credit: AP

Serum Institute of India is the world’s largest maker of vaccines and has been contracted to manufacture a billion doses of the AstraZeneca/Oxford University vaccine. Its CEO, Adar Poonawalla, said in an interview with The Associated Press last month that it hopes to increase production capacity from 1.5 billion doses to 2.5 billion doses per year by the end of 2021. The new facility is key to the expansion. Of the more than 12 billion coronavirus vaccine doses expected to be produced this year, rich countries have already bought about 9 billion, and many have options to buy even more.

As a result, Serum Institute is likely to make most of the vaccines that will be used by developing nations.