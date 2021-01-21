A new fine of £800 is being introduced for people caught at house parties, Home Secretary Priti Patel has announced.

At a Downing Street press conference, she said from next week police will be able to give out on the spot fines to anyone at an illegal gathering of more than 15 people.

Fines will double for each repeated offence, with officers able to give out a maximum penalty of £6,400.

Organisers of illegal gatherings can be given on the spot fines of £10,000.

"The science is clear: such irresponsible behaviour poses a significant threat to public health," Ms Patel said, "not only to those in attendance but to our wonderful police officers who attend these events to shut them down."

Chair of the National Police Chiefs’ Council, Martin Hewitt welcomed the new fines, labelling house parties as "dangerous, irresponsible and totally unacceptable".

He said officers will not "waste time" trying to reason with people breaking the rules in such a way.

He said: "When we see people that are putting themselves and others in danger, we will not waste time trying to reason with them.

"They are demonstrating no regard for the safety of others, or even for themselves."

He cited several examples of flagrant rule breaches, in particular one illegal gathering in London with 40 people in attendance.

Three officers were injured while breaking up the party, with one requiring hospital treatment.

The home secretary was asked whether tougher restrictions would be brought in

Also at the press conference Ms Patel urged everyone in the UK to accept a coronavirus vaccine if offered one, insisting jabs are is "safe for us all" and it's the UK's "best chance of beating this virus".

She was addressing vaccine disinformation, particularly that targeted at individuals from minority ethnic backgrounds.

She told the Downing Street press conference: "I want to take this moment and opportunity to counter some of the disinformation about the vaccine especially any messages targeted towards those from an ethnic minority background.

"So I urge everyone from across our wonderfully diverse country to get the vaccine when their turn comes to keep us all safe."