A 47-year-old man has been charged with terrorism offences, including making or having explosives.

Asad Bhatti was arrested after officers from Counter Terrorism Policing South East raided his home in Redhill, Surrey, on January 8.

He has been charged with two counts of possessing an article for the purpose of terrorism, contrary to Section 57 of the Terrorism Act 2000 and three counts of making or possessing an explosive under suspicious circumstances contrary to Section 4 of the Explosive Substances Act.

Bhatti, of Holland Close, Redhill, has been remanded in custody to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday.