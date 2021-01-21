Priti Patel to lead coronavirus press conference on Covid rule enforcement

Home Secretary Priti Patel will give a coronavirus update this evening, with a focus being on the enforcement of Covid-19 restrictions.

The Downing Street press conference is scheduled for 5pm.

Ms Patel will be joined by Martin Hewitt, Chair of the National Police Chiefs’ Council, and Dr Vin Diwakar, NHS England regional medical director for London.

Despite the focus being on enforcement of lockdown rules, Ms Patel is sure to be asked by journalists about how the police database lost hundreds of thousands of arrest records.

On Wednesday it was revealed she had called on Boris Johnson to close the UK's borders in March - around 10 months before he actually did.

In a video recording, obtained by pro-Tory website Guido Fawkes, Ms Patel said: "On ‘should we have closed our borders earlier’ the answer is yes, I was an advocate of closing them last March.”

Despite claiming to have advocated for borders to close months ago, Ms Patel has publicly defended the government's decision not to enact a full arrivals shutdown.

She could also be asked about this at tonight's press conference.