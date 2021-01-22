Prime Minister Boris Johnson is to lead a coronavirus press conference this evening, as speculation grows that the government may be considering a new £500 payment for people told to self-isolate.

The update from Downing Street is scheduled for 5pm.

It has not yet been revealed whether any experts will be joining the prime minister.

The press conference comes after a leaked document seen by the Guardian suggested the Department of Health and Social Care wants to introduce self-isolation payments as part of plans ministers are reportedly considering to boost quarantine compliance.

The potential move has been prompted by government polling indicating that only 17% of people with symptoms are coming forward for testing, while just one-in-four comply with rules to self-isolate for 10 days after testing positive and 15% continue to go to work as normal.

It is reported better compliance with self-isolation orders will be needed to bring down Covid-19 transmission levels, after a survey found infections may have gone up at the beginning of the current lockdown.

During a visit to flood-hit Didsbury, in south Manchester on Thursday, Mr Johnson said it is "too early to say" when coronavirus restrictions will be lifted, when asked whether lockdown is likely to end in spring or summer.

Acknowledging the findings of the survey, Mr Johnson urged people to "obey the current restrictions "in what is unquestionably going to be a tough few weeks ahead".

Listen to the ITV News Politics Podcast: