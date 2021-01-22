A devoted dog could not contain her joy as she was reunited with her owner after spending days waiting for him outside a hospital in northern Turkey.

Boncuk the dog had followed the ambulance when it took her owner, Cemal Senturk, to hospital in the Black Sea city of Trabzon on January 14 - and returned every day to hold vigil outside until he was released.

Occasionally poking her nose through the glass sliding door, Boncuk never went in, but waited patiently in front of the hospital.

Cemal Senturk with his dog Boncuk outside the medical care facility in Trabzon Credit: DHA via AP

Mr Senturk’s daughter, Aynur Egeli, said she would take Boncuk home, but the devoted pooch would repeatedly run off and return to the hospital, news agency DHA reported.

Muhammet Akdeniz, hospital security guard said: "As you can see, we have a visitor. She comes every day around 9 am and waits until nightfall. She doesn't go inside. When the door opens she pokes her head inside.

"Her owner is hospitalised here. She's harmless, she doesn't bother anyone. She's just waiting for her owner."

Boncuk looks for his owner Credit: DHA via AP

On Wednesday, Boncuk was finally reunited with Mr Senturk when he was pushed outside in a wheelchair for a brief meeting with his dog.

Boncuk could not contain her excitement - leaping up at Mr Senturk and even pulling on his socks in what looked like an attempt to pull him a long in his wheelchair.

“She’s very used to me. And I miss her, too, constantly,” he told DHA.

"They bring joy, make people happy. They provide companionship just like humans and they make people happy," he continued.

Mr Senturk was discharged from the hospital later on Wednesday and returned home with Boncuk.