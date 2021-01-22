Downing Street has rubbished reports that a self-isolation grant will be brought in for people who test positive for coronavirus, saying "there are no plans to introduce an extra £500 payment".

A leaked Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC) document suggested ministers had been considering whether a new payment could used to improve compliance with quarantine rules.

Boris Johnson's spokesperson poured cold water on the reports, saying there is already a £500 grant available to people on low incomes, plus access to benefits, who are told to self-isolate - and there is no plan to extend it to others.

He said local authorities had been given £70 million to help disadvantaged families, and they can choose to provide more if they feel it is necessary.

It comes after government polling found only 17% of people with symptoms are coming forward for testing, while just one-in-four comply with rules to self-isolate for 10 days after testing positive and 15% continue to go to work as normal.

Experts have said a universal payment offered to everyone told to self-isolate would improve compliance with the rules, and as a result help bring down coronavirus transmission.

Professor Susan Michie, who sits on the Scientific Pandemic Insights Group on Behaviours (Spi-B), said the UK's Covid-19 containment strategy could be "so much better", as she blamed it for a lack of compliance with the rules.

Professor Stephen Reicher, also on Spi-B, said universal payments to self-isolate must form an “essential element of our pandemic response”.

Number 10, asked about reports of Government polling suggesting that compliance with self-isolation rules is low, said the "vast majority of the public continue to abide by the rules and do isolate when they are asked".

Pressed on Cabinet Office data suggesting just 17% of people with coronavirus symptoms are coming forward for a test, the Prime Minister's official spokesman said: "I would point to the number of tests that are being conducted every day.

"You will see those figures are high and have been for some time.

"It remains the case that the vast majority of those who are symptomatic do get a (test), and again I would point to the stats that are published.

"We are testing more people than ever before."

He added: "People are coming forward for tests and the vast majority continue to abide by the rules."

Concerns about isolation compliance were raised after a survey found infections may have gone up at the beginning of the current lockdown.

During a visit to flood-hit Didsbury, in south Manchester on Thursday, Mr Johnson said it is "too early to say" when coronavirus restrictions will be lifted, when asked whether lockdown is likely to end in spring or summer.

Acknowledging the findings of the survey, Mr Johnson urged people to "obey the current restrictions "in what is unquestionably going to be a tough few weeks ahead".

Environment Secretary George Eustice, when speaking to ITV News, suggested self-isolation payments would be considered for when England's lockdown ends, but not before.

He said ministers were looking at "toughening" of the current restrictions to improve compliance, rather than offering cash to improve compliance during lockdown.

He said: "At the moment we're obviously in a full lockdown which is the toughest measure you can, so payments of that sort would be unnecessary since the vast majority of people are staying at home.

"We do need to think about what happens as we chart a course out of the lockdown, when we will be relying much more on the test and trace system, and people isolating, we do need people to do that, to isolate when asked, and so we'll be considering options but absolutely no decision has been taken."

It has been estimated a £500 handout scheme would cost up to £453 million per week – 12 times the cost of the current system.