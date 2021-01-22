Watch the latest episode of The Royal Rota above - or see below for how to listen to the podcastThis is The Royal Rota - our weekly podcast about the royal family with ITV News Royal Editor Chris Ship and Producer Lizzie Robinson.

Chris and Lizzie discuss Meghan's legal battle with the Mail on Sunday which had a two-day virtual hearing this week.

The Duchess is suing the newspaper for breach of privacy and copyright over private letters.

It was revealed that former members of palace staff are willing to give evidence at trial which has been pencilled in for October.

Chris and Lizzie also discuss Prince William's chat with NHS staff, Prince Harry's heartbreak over his family situation and the Queen's private message for newly-elected US President Joe Biden.

