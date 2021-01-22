UK Covid R number drops to between 0.8 and 1 but 'cases remain dangerously high'

The Covid-19 reproduction number, or R value, of coronavirus transmission across the UK has now dropped significantly to between 0.8 to 1.0.

The latest R number figures come as cases of the virulent new variant have dipped in London and the South East and are levelling off in other areas of England.

However, the Department of Health and Social Care has warned: "Cases remain dangerously high and we must remain vigilant to keep this virus under control, to protect the NHS and save lives.

"It is essential that everyone continues to stay at home, whether they have had the vaccine or not," it adds.

R represents the average number of people each Covid-19 positive person goes on to infect - when that figure is above 1.0, an outbreak can grow exponentially.

Last week's data put the R number range for the UK at 1.2 to 1.3.

When the UK was under full national lockdown in March, ministers and government scientists said the R number needed to be consistently below 1.0 before restrictions could be lifted.

The latest R number figure reveals the impact of the national lockdown and restrictions across all four nations, which came into place at the start of the year.

The ranges for the growth rates and R number have decreased significantly for the UK England and most regions from last week, the latest data reveals.

The growth rate of coronavirus transmission reflects how quickly the number of infections is changing day by day.

Here's a breakdown of how the R value and growth rate compare across the country.

Regional R Numbers

England - 0.8 to 1.0

East of England - 0.6 to 0.9

London - 0.7 to 0.9

Midlands - 0.9 to 1.2

North East and Yorkshire - 0.8 to 1.1

North West - 0.9 to 1.2

South East - 0.7 to 1.0

South West - 0.9 to 1.2

If the R number is 1.1, it means each person with coronavirus is passing it to 1.1 people.

Regional growth rates