UK retail sales see biggest slump since records began

UK retail sales saw a record slump in 2020 despite an uptick in December when stores were allowed to briefly reopen, new figures show.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) estimates of sales in 2020 fell by 1.9% - the largest year-on-year fall since records began in 1997.

Retail sales volumes in December were up by 0.3% following England's November lockdown.

The year-on-year growth rate in the volume of retail sales increased by 2.9% when compared with December 2019.

Clothing stores in particular saw an end-of-year boost, the agency said, with a monthly growth of 21.5% – rebounding from a large fall in November of 19.6% when they were forced to shut.

The brief lifting of restrictions in December saw clothing stores with long queues Credit: Ben Birchall/PA

Food stores fared far better as shoppers continued heading to supermarkets, which remained open as “essential” retailers throughout restrictions.

The sector saw annual growth of 4.3%, boosted by alcohol sales.

Online sales helped soften the retail slump with total online retailing values increasing by 46.1% in 2020 compared with 2019 – the highest annual growth reported since 2008, the ONS added.

But overall sales in the sector are still 14.2% lower than December 2019 and remain below pre-pandemic levels.

Ed Monk, associate director, personal investing at Fidelity international, said the strong rise in online sales showed “that 2020 was a watershed for how and where we spend our money”.

Total retail sales volumes dropped by record levels in 2020, according to the Office for National Statistics Credit: ONS/PA

“The festive period offered little respite for retailers with many still closed due to localised restrictions. It’s a disheartening, if unsurprising, indicator of the impact of Covid-19," Mr Monk said.

Lisa Hooker, consumer markets leader at PwC, added: “In a month where non-essential shops and the high street hospitality industry experienced revolving doors of lockdown, changing tiers, Christmas and finally another lockdown, flat headline retail sales versus November seems almost a miracle.”