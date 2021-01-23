Navalny's wife among hundreds arrested in protests across Russia

The wife of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny is among hundreds of people who have been arrested in protests against the detention of her husband.

Ms Navalnaya posted a picture of herself at the protest on Instagram. Shortly after, she posted a photo of herself sat in darkness, telling supporters she had been arrested.

She wrote: "Sorry for poor quality - very bad lighting in the police van."

Other Russians have joined protests in the Far East and Siberia demanding Navalny's release. More than 350 people have been arrested in demonstrations on Saturday, according to the arrests-monitoring group OVD-Info.

Mr Navalny was arrested on January 17 when he returned to Moscow from Germany. He had spent five months there recovering from a severe nerve-agent poisoning that he blames on the Kremlin.

Russian authorities say his stay in Germany breached terms of a suspended sentence in a criminal conviction which Navalny says was illegitimate.

He faces a three-and-a-half-year prison sentence and is due to appear in court in early next month.

Navalny supporters in Yekaterinburg demand his release

Several thousand people turned out for a protest in Yekaterinburg, Russia’s fourth-largest city, and demonstrations took place in the Pacific port city of Vladivostok, the island city of Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk, and the country’s third-largest city of Novosibirsk, among other locations.

In Moscow, thousands of people converged on the downtown Pushkin Square. A police public-address system repeatedly blared messages telling people not to gather closely because of pandemic health concerns and warning that the protest was unlawful.