Eleven miners who were trapped underground for two weeks following an explosion have been rescued, according to China's state broadcaster.

However, the fates of 11 other miners remain unknown and one is reported to have died.

The first man rescued was said to be in a weak condition but no other details were given.

The official China Daily said on its website that seven of the workers were able to walk to ambulances on their own.

All the rescued miners wore blindfolds to protect their eyes from the light, following two weeks underground.

State broadcaster CCTV showed ambulances parked alongside engineering vehicles at the gold mine in Qixia, a jurisdiction under Yantai in Shandong province in the north of the country.

The mine shaft is reportedly blocked 350 meters (1,000 feet) below the surface by 70 tons of debris.

Rescuers have drilled additional shafts for communication, food and drink, supplies, ventilation and the evacuation.

Authorities have detained mine managers for delaying reporting the accident for more than 24 hours.

The cause of the explosion has not been announced.

Increased supervision has improved safety in China’s mining industry, which used to average 5,000 deaths per year.

However, demand for coal and precious metals continues to prompt corner-cutting, and two accidents in Chongqing last year killed 39 miners.