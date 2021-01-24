Video report by ITV News Correspondent John Ray

On Sunday morning, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said he was in regular contact with his counterpart in Israel, and with good reason.

More than a quarter of Israelis have already been given their first vaccine dose.

As the world-leader in the vaccine rollout, experts across the globe are watching the impact on the outbreak there closely.

Israel says it will share every lesson it learns – but it will not share the jabs with the Palestinians, who say the occupying Israelis have a legal duty to help.

Israel rejects this charge.

Now that the most at-risk groups have been vaccinated, there are growing arguments over who should get the jabs next, as John Ray reports.