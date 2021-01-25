A Polish butcher accused of the rape and murder of Hull University student Libby Squire has admitted having sex with the 21-year-old hours before she disappeared.

Speaking through an interpreter, Pawel Relowicz told Sheffield Crown Court at his murder trial that he'd been cruising the student area of Hull "looking for a woman" when he met Ms Squire on the night of 31st January.

The 26-year-old said he saw first her on the pavement. He approached her "out of curiousity", he explained.

He told the court: "She was crying and shouting" and "wanted to help her.”

Asked by his barrister Oliver Saxby QC, how she behaved towards him, he replied:

“Nice, she was nice, but she was saying she didn’t know what was going on with her.”

Asked if he found her attractive, he said: “She was a very beautiful woman.”

He added that he did not physically force Libby Squire into his car and put her seatbelt on for her “because she was drunk”.

He said she was “barely” able to stand but he believed she understood everything that he said to her.

The prosecution allege he picked up Ms Squire, who was drunk and distressed after she had been turned away from a nightclub.

They told the jury it was while he was “prowling around the student area” looking for an opportunity to commit a sexual offence against a vulnerable young woman.

They added that he drove her in his car to the remote Oak Road playing fields, where he raped and murdered her, before putting her body into the River Hull.

The defendant denies all charges.

He said he stopped the car as Ms Squire was making sounds as if she wanted to be sick. When the car stopped, he said, she left the car but fell to the ground.

He said they had consensual sex when he went to help but afterwards she became angry when he spurned her kiss and scratched his face.

That was when he drove away and left her, he said. When he returned home, he revealed he had a bath and washed his clothes because he was upset he'd cheated on his wife.

He continued that he'd gone back to find her at 2.25am the next morning because he was worried about her but she'd gone and he assumed she'd returned home.

In his opening defence speech, Mr Saxby said he will call two witnesses, both students, who heard screams in the early hours of February 1 2019.

Mr Saxby said Relowicz had already returned home at the time the witnesses said they heard the screams, and so he “cannot be guilty of killing Libby Squire”.

The case continues.