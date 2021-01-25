Chelsea sack Frank Lampard due to Premier League struggles

Chelsea have sacked manager Frank Lampard after 18 months in charge at Stamford Bridge, as the team struggle to compete for a top four spot in the Premier League. The former Blues midfielder saw his side beat Luton Town in the FA Cup on Sunday but that was not enough to prolong his spell in charge, with the team currently sitting ninth in the league table. It is anticipated that former Paris Saint-Germain boss Thomas Tuchel will be Lampard's replacement in west London. The Blues spent over £200m in the summer transfer window to bring in Kai Havertz, Timo Werner, Ben Chilwell, Edouard Mendy and Hakim Ziyech but this has not resulted in points being won on the pitch. Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich said: “This was a very difficult decision for the Club, not least because I have an excellent personal relationship with Frank and I have the utmost respect for him’.

“He is a man of great integrity and has the highest of work ethics. However, under current circumstances we believe it is best to change managers.

“On behalf of everyone at the Club, the Board and personally, I would like to thank Frank for his work as Head Coach and wish him every success in the future. He is an important icon of this great club and his status here remains undiminished. He will always be warmly welcomed back at Stamford Bridge.”

Lampard was sacked despite victory over Luton on Sunday. Credit: PA

Issues at the back have caused problems under Lampard, who has struggled to create a coherent defence this season, costing his side many points, which has seen them win just once in their last five league matches. Lampard, who returned to Chelsea in July 2019 following a spell as Derby County manager, did take the club through to the knockout stages of this season's Champions League, where they will face Atletico Madrid.

It is hoped German Tuchel could be the man to get the best out of compatriots Havertz and Werner in the Premier League. Prior to his two and a half years in the French capital, which saw him take PSG to the Champions League final in addition to two league titles, Tuchel managed Borussia Dortmund where he won the German Cup.