A further 9 workers have been found dead following an explosion at a Chinese mine, bringing the total death toll to 10.

On Sunday 11 miners were brought to safety, according to China's state broadcaster, two weeks after the blast.

One person is still missing.

The cause of the explosion has not yet been announced but authorities have detained mine managers for delaying reporting the accident for more than 24 hours.

Rescuers drilled additional shafts for communication, food and drink, supplies, ventilation and the evacuation to help bring 11 miners to safety.

As they appeared above ground, the workers wore blindfolds to protect their eyes from the light.

The mine shaft is reportedly blocked 350 meters (1,000 feet) below the surface by 70 tons of debris.

State broadcaster CCTV showed ambulances parked alongside engineering vehicles at the gold mine in Qixia, a jurisdiction under Yantai in Shandong province in the north of the country.

Demand for coal and precious metals continues to prompt corner-cutting in the industry, and two accidents in Chongqing last year killed 39 miners.

Increased supervision has improved safety in China’s mining industry, which used to average 5,000 deaths per year.