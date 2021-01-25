The government said a further 592 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Monday, bringing the UK total to 98,531. Separate figures published by the UK’s statistics agencies for deaths where Covid-19 has been mentioned on the death certificate, together with additional data on deaths that have occurred in recent days, show there have now been more than 114,000 deaths involving Covid-19 in the UK. The government also said that, as of 9am on Monday, there had been a further 22,195 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK. It brings the total number of cases in the UK to 3,669,658.

The increase in cases and deaths is considerably lower than it has been on previous days, however there is usually a lag in the figures reported on the weekend.

England

A further 609 people who tested positive for coronavirus have died in hospital in England, bringing the total number of confirmed deaths reported in hospitals to 67,046, NHS England said on Monday.

Patients were aged between 30 and 101. All except 14, aged between 41 and 96, had known underlying health conditions.

The deaths were between December 17 and January 24, with the majority being on or after January 15.

There were 28 other deaths reported with no positive Covid-19 test result.

Wales

There have been a further 872 cases of coronavirus in Wales, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 188,583.

Public Health Wales reported another 23 deaths, taking the total in Wales since the start of the pandemic to 4,553.

Northern Ireland

The Department of Health said: 422 individuals have tested positive for Covid-19 in the past 24 hours. Sadly, a further 17 deaths have been reported (five outside the 24 hour period).

Scotland

In Scotland, the death toll rose by four and 752 new cases were reported.

The overall death toll now stands at 5,709 and 172,953 have tested positive since the start of the pandemic