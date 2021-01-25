Matt Hancock will give a coronavirus update this afternoon, with the focus expected to be on the progress of the UK's Covid-19 vaccination programme.

A time has not yet been set for the Downing Street press conference, though they usually take place around 5pm.

The health secretary will be joined by England's Deputy Chief Medical Officer Jenny Harries and Chief Medical Adviser for NHS Test and Trace, Susan Hopkins.

On Monday, 32 new large-scale vaccination centres were opened, with one inside the Blackpool Winter Gardens, another in a former DIY store, and the museum where TV show Peaky Blinders was filmed.

On the new vaccine centres, Mr Hancock said: “I am grateful to all the NHS staff, volunteers and our armed forces for their continued tireless work to offer lifesaving vaccines to the most vulnerable people in our society.

“I urge every eligible person to book your jab when you get invited. By opening up more vaccination sites we are making it easier for people to get their vaccine.

“Vaccines are the most effective way to protect yourself but a jab doesn’t mean you can drop your guard. It takes time to develop protection and we do not yet know if it stops transmission. For now everyone must continue to play their vital role in this fight by staying at home to save lives.”

