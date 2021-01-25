Covid: Locations of 33 new mass vaccination centres revealed
Another 33 mass Covid-19 vaccination centres have opened in England, adding thousands of daily jabs to the UK's inoculation capacity.
It means there are now 50 large scale centres dotted across the country contributing to the UK's vaccination programme, which is aiming to immunise more than 13.9 million of the UK's most vulnerable by mid-February.
Among the sites converted into vaccination centres is the Black Country Living Museum, a setting previously used as the backdrop to Peaky Blinders.
Other unusual settings include the Blackpool Winter Gardens and a former DIY store in Mansfield.
The latest government figures for the rollout of the vaccine programme across the UK showed another record day with 491,970 people receiving their first dose, taking the total to more than 6.3 million.
Vaccine Minister Nadhim Zahawi said: “These 33 new major vaccine centres will bolster our existing network and enable the NHS to protect as many people as possible in the coming weeks.
“It is important everyone continues to follow the rules by staying at home and maintaining social distancing, even if you have had the vaccine, to save lives.”
The new vaccination centres opening as of Monday are:
Bath and West Showground, Somerset
Bath Racecourse
Salisbury City Hall
Home Park – Plymouth Argyle FC
Stithians Showground, Truro, Cornwall
Westpoint Centre ltd, Devon
Peterborough City Care Centre
Harlow Leisurezone, Essex
Redgrave Children’s Centre, Luton
Gainsborough Sports Centre, Ipswich
Hornsey Central Neighbourhood Health Centre, Crouch End
Westfield Stratford City- old Ikea and Dwell retail unit
The Francis Crick Institute
Hawks Road Health Clinic, Kingston, London
Black Country Living Museum, Dudley
Peepul Centre, Leicester
Hall 1, Stoneleigh Park Agricultural Centre, Warwickshire
Derby Arena
Artix Centre, Bromsgrove
Royal Pavilion, Moulton Park, Nortants
Former Wickes Store, Mansfield
Telford International Centre
Daniel Platt Centre, Tunstall, Stoke-on-Trent, Staffordshire
FlyDSA Arena, Sheffield
Spectrum Community Health CIC, Wakefield
Sunderland Nightingale
Brighton Centre
Debenhams, Folkestone
Oxford Kassam Stadium
Southampton CCG Offices
Blackpool Winter Gardens
Lancaster Town Hall
Grafton Centre, Cambridge
The latest openings mean that vaccinations are now available from more than 1,300 NHS sites, as part of the biggest immunisation drive in NHS history.Health Secretary Matt Hancock said: “I am grateful to all the NHS staff, volunteers and our armed forces for their continued tireless work to offer lifesaving vaccines to the most vulnerable people in our society.
“I urge every eligible person to book your jab when you get invited. By opening up more vaccination sites we are making it easier for people to get their vaccine.
“Vaccines are the most effective way to protect yourself but a jab doesn’t mean you can drop your guard. It takes time to develop protection and we do not yet know if it stops transmission. For now everyone must continue to play their vital role in this fight by staying at home to save lives.”