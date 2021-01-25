Video report by ITV News Correspondent Martha Fairlie

A little boy has put his best foot forward to raise funds for the hospice that takes care of his baby brother.

Harry Byrne, six, challenged himself to a 45-mile sponsored hike for the Julia's House hospice that treats his one-year-old brother Reuben.

Harry with his little brother Reuben. Credit: Family handout

His sister Oliver died before he was born of the same rare and life-limiting brain condition his baby brother has.

And Harry does his best to look after him.

"If he has a seizure, I'll run and get the oxygen," he said.

Now, Harry has proved that distance is no object after raising more than four times his target £1,000 by completing his hiking challenge.