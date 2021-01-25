Harry, 6, takes on 45-mile hike to raise funds for the hospice that cares for his baby brother
A little boy has put his best foot forward to raise funds for the hospice that takes care of his baby brother.
Harry Byrne, six, challenged himself to a 45-mile sponsored hike for the Julia's House hospice that treats his one-year-old brother Reuben.
His sister Oliver died before he was born of the same rare and life-limiting brain condition his baby brother has.
And Harry does his best to look after him.
"If he has a seizure, I'll run and get the oxygen," he said.
Now, Harry has proved that distance is no object after raising more than four times his target £1,000 by completing his hiking challenge.