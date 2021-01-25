One of Lee Rigby’s killers is reportedly fighting for life after catching coronavirus.

Michael Adebowale is serving a life sentence for murdering Fusilier Rigby in May 2013 on the streets of Woolwich, south-east London.

The Sun reported that the 29-year-old Islamic terrorist was removed from Broadmoor last week following a deterioration in his condition after he contracted Covid-19.

Adebowale and Michael Adebolajo ran over the 25-year-old soldier close to Woolwich Barracks in May 2013 before stabbing him to death in broad daylight.

The father-of-one died as a result of multiple cut and stab wounds after the attack fuelled by Adebowale and Adebolajo’s extremist beliefs, described as a “betrayal of Islam” at their murder trial in 2014.