One of America’s cherished social commentators, Will Rogers, once said: “The short memories of the American voters is what keeps our politicians in office.”

As the leader of the House, Nancy Pelosi, seeks to pass the articles of impeachment from the House to the Senate it seems the short memories of American politicians may yet offer a lifeline to an out of office President Trump.

With legal teams on both sides readying to fight and defend this historic second impeachment hearing, the passing of time is potentially easing the path for the former President.

In the days after the riot at the Capitol, the horror at what happened led some Republicans to seriously consider voting to impeach.

That horror is now easing, however, giving way to more personal considerations.

Not least how a vote against the former boss would look for them in the future and what harm a dragged out process might do for the Republican Party and the country.

Florida Republican Marco Rubio one of those today decrying the plan.

“I think the trial is stupid, I think it’s counterproductive,” promising that "the first chance I get to vote to end this trial, I’ll do it” because he believes it would be bad for the country and further inflame partisan divisions.

Time may now be on Donald Trump’s side.

There will be no trial before the week of February 8 by then memories will have dimmed a little more.

The current President isn’t in a great hurry to get things underway either.

He will use the delay to seek cross-party support for his administration's nominees and proposals.

Yet again, however, the spectre of Trump looms large - in the new days of the new guard as much as in the last days of the old one.