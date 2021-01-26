Boris Johnson is to give a coronavirus update this afternoon, as the UK's official Covid-19 death toll nears 100,000.

The Downing Street press conference is scheduled for 5pm.

The prime minister will be joined by Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty and NHS chief Simon Stevens.

The press conference comes with the UK's coronavirus death toll teetering on the brink of 100,000.

It will take another 1,469 coronavirus deaths to put the death toll over the grim milestone.

On Monday a further 592 deaths were reported, but figures at the start of the week are often low due to a reporting lag over the weekend.

It is likely daily deaths on Tuesday will put the UK's total Covid-19 death toll at more than 100,000.

The death toll is currently 98,531 - at the start of the pandemic the government's chief scientific adviser Patrick Vallance said keeping deaths below 20,000 would be a "good outcome".

Separate figures, published by the UK’s statistics agency, for deaths where Covid-19 has been mentioned on the death certificate, together with additional data on deaths that have occurred in recent days, show there have now been more than 115,000 deaths involving Covid-19 in the UK.