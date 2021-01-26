The number of coronavirus cases recorded around the world has passed 100 million, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

The country with the most cases is the US, with more than 25 million, according to the institution.

India has recorded more than 10 million cases and Brazil’s tally is over 8.8 million.

The UK accounts for almost 3.7 million of the cases worldwide, sitting just behind Russia who have just under one million more.

Only 13 countries around the world have not reported a single case of the virus since it first emerged in December 2020.

The news comes on the day that the UK confirmed it has surpassed 100,000 deaths in the country.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday: "It's hard to compute the sorrow contained in that grim statistic: The years of life lost, the family gatherings not attended and for so many relatives the missed chance to even say goodbye."

He added: "And I'm deeply sorry for every life lost. What I can say is that the government will continue to do everything we can to minimise life lost as we go forward."

The extremely high number of cases in America was deemed one of the reasons Donald Trump failed to win re-election as president, as the virus swept across a country where it has claimed 416,000.