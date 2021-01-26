How Barnsley's families are coping in one of UK's worst-hit Covid regions

Video report by ITV News Correspondent John Ray

As the dying notes of the Last Post echoed down the street - and neighbours applauded as the funeral procession inched by - it looked for a moment like the homecoming of a hero fallen on some foreign field.

In fact, Trevor Kemp was once a miner. But in this part of South Yorkshire, where coal was king for so long, they’re accorded to the same high esteem.

And he was a hero to his family - and to his friends - "a true Yorkshireman," a "fantastic bloke," and the "salt of the earth." They don’t yet talk about him in the past tense.

"I’m still numb," says his daughter, Donna. "You just don’t think it’s going to happen to you. It’s just horrible."

The bugle had been played by Trevor’s old childhood friend, Paul Goose, as he did for every night but one of last year’s lockdown.

"The community has been hit really bad," he tells me. "A lot of good friends have passed away.

"There’s a lot thinking, when is this pandemic going to end? There’s light at the end of the tunnel with this vaccine. But when?"

Trevor was also a talented photographer, and his work hangs on the walls of Arthur Whittaker’s bungalow.

But pride of place is a portrait - taken the year Arthur was Barnsley’s mayor - of him with his wife Margaret.

"Hello love," he says, and kisses her picture.

"She’s not dead to me. She’s still with me in this house," Arthur explains.

Arthur Whittaker looking at the portrait he cherishes.

Arthur, like Trevor, worked in the colliery. He’s known tough times. He survived his own health scares. But the loss of his wife is a grief almost unbearable.

"I’m hard as nails in the best of times. But this Covid, this has been terrible. The worst."

Barnsely has one of the worst records for Covid deaths per head of the population.

Figures that reveal the disease’s ugly discrimination against those whose lives are already tough.

Unity in the face of adversity here is an instinct. Almost a muscle memory.

But it’s hard for the community to come together when people are being told to stay at home.

At the Muslim Community Centre, no prayers have been said for a while. The lockdown’s seen to that.

But here I meet Jarral Khan; who wants to tell me about his uncle.

"He was a brilliant man."

Gulzar Hussein Khan was a retired GP who gave his working life to the health service.

He entered hospital the day his granddaughter was born.

"A gift of life, but he never got to meet her."

Now Dr Khan’s wife, and son and daughter in law have tested positive. The strain on Jarral is obvious.

"The internal anxiety is always there now. Because I have also my own father to worry about. He’s 92."

At the crematorium, where well-wishers at Trevor Kemp’s funeral try and fail to keep a social distance, Donna says they at least had the comfort of being at their father’s side at the last.

"We held his hand," she says. "He gave my mum his last breath. As she went to kiss him he gave her his last breath. It was beautiful."