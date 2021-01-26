Words by Sanjay Jha, ITV News, Delhi

Tens of thousands of protesting farmers breached barricades and police reinforcement and entered several parts of Indian capital New Delhi and stormed Mughal era historic Red Fort to demand the repeal of new farm laws.

Police in Delhi have clashed with farmers with batons and have fired teargas to try to disperse the surging crowds of farmers riding on hundreds of tractors marching to seat of power in the Indian capital.

The clash has left one farmer dead and dozens of police officers injured.

The "tractor rally" called by the protesting farmers protesting outside New Delhi for two months on India's Republic Day to demand repeal of new farm laws.

Earlier in the day, the protesting farmers marched on tractors, cars, motorbikes, horses and on foot from the outskirts of the city waving multi-coloured flags and holding placards.

Indian army soldiers march down the Rajpath boulevard during Republic Day celebrations Credit: Manish Swarup/AP

Leaders of the farmers said more than 10,000 tractors joined the protest, and authorities tried to hold back the rows upon rows of tractors, which shoved aside concrete and steel barricades.

Authorities also used large trucks and buses to block roads, but thousands of protesters managed to reach some important landmarks.

"We will do as we want to. You cannot force your laws on the poor," said Manjeet Singh, a protesting farmer said.

The farmers deviated from pre-decided routes, prompting security personnel to resort to baton charge and tear gas.

Concerns that if the market becomes unregulated, farmers would not be guaranteed a Minimum Support Price Credit: AP

Authorities suspended internet services in several parts of Indian capital Delhi and closed Metro stations after the violence erupted.

Farm union leaders called for restraint and asked the protesting farmers to return to the border points where they have been camping for two months now.

The massive protests have also forced the shutting down of several metro stations, while internet services were suspended in many areas of the capital and its adjoining areas.

The protests overshadowed Republic Day celebrations, in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi oversaw a traditional lavish parade along ceremonial Rajpath Boulevard displaying the country’s military power and cultural diversity.

Protests were also held in other cities, including Bangalore and Mumbai.