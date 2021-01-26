More than 30 police officers are facing a £200 fine for breaking Covid regulations by getting a haircut while on duty.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed it received a tip-off that a number of officers had their hair cut by a professional barber while at Bethnal Green police station on Sunday January 17.

An investigation was launched and it was ruled that 31 officers who had their haircut should face a £200 fixed penalty notice.

Two officers involved in organising the haircut have been identified and are being investigated for misconduct.

Local policing commander, Detective Chief Superintendent Marcus Barnett, said: “It is deeply disappointing and frustrating that my officers have fallen short of the expectation to uphold Covid-19 regulations.

"Although officers donated money to charity as part of the haircut, this does not excuse them from what was a very poor decision. I expect a lot more of them.

“It is right therefore, officers should each face a £200 fine, as well as misconduct action for those two who organised this event.

“Quite rightly, the public expect police to be role models in following the regulations which are designed to prevent the spread of this deadly virus.

"I hope this action proves that police are not immune to enforcement of the rules, and we are prepared as an organisation to take action if we see officers have behaved irresponsibly.”