Video report by ITV News Reporter Sally Biddulph

Identical twins born in the first lockdown were reunited after being separated due to health complications.

Alexander and Sebastian Hession were born in March last year at just 27 weeks - three months premature.

They had to be cared for separately. Alex needed the help of a ventilator and Seb needed urgent treatment for a heart condition and brain haemorrhage.

Five months on and nine operations later, the brothers are back together.

The twin brothers had to be cared for separately after birth. Credit: Hession family

Seb had to stay in hospital for longer. Due to Covid restrictions, only one parent at a time was allowed to visit Seb in hospital, with Alex having to stay home.

Neo natal staff clapped for baby Seb when he was finally discharged from hospital more than 130 days after birth.

The Hessions are now enjoying being all together as a family.

Ben and Liz Hession with their twin babies Alex and Sebastian Credit: ITV News

Mum Liz Hession said: "I think it was 134 days they were separated for. It was amazing. Alex was very curious, Sebastian not so bothered because he was still developing and learning to recognise things. It was interesting. It was lovely for us, really nice moment to have them home."

Dad Ben added: "They're definitely very engaged with each other. Alex is very curious. Sometimes we have to be a bit careful. because he's quite a bit bigger and also developmentally more ahead.

"He's becoming a bit cheekier and they laugh together a lot."