Boris Johnson will give another Covid-19 update from Downing Street this evening.

A time has not yet been set for Wednesday's briefing, though they usually take place at around 5pm.

Number 10 has not said whether any experts will be joining the prime minister or what he is expected to speak about.

It is Mr Johnson's second press conference in two days. He held one on Tuesday in the wake of the UK recording more than 100,000 coronavirus deaths.

Speaking at PMQs on Wednesday, the prime minister said Home Secretary Priti Patel will set out tougher quarantine measures for "red list countries where we have particular concern about new variants".

He also said he would be making a statement after PMQs on the plan for the reopening of schools.

The focus of this evening's press conference could be on either of the above topics.

