Covid: UK deaths rise by 1,725 in second highest daily increase

A further 1,725 people have died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 - the second highest daily increase since the outbreak began.

January 20 saw the largest increase on record in the UK, with 1,820 deaths recorded.

The latest figures bring the UK total to 101,887, one day after the UK passed the 100,000 mark.

Separate figures published by the UK’s statistics agencies for deaths where Covid-19 has been mentioned on the death certificate, together with additional data on deaths that have occurred in recent days, show there have now been 119,000 deaths involving Covid-19 in the UK. The government also said that, as of 9am on Wednesday, there had been a further 25,308 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK. It brings the total number of cases in the UK to 3,715,054.

England

A further 973 people who tested positive for coronavirus have died in hospital in England, bringing the total number of confirmed deaths reported in hospitals to 68,894, NHS England said on Wednesday. Patients were aged between 29 and 103. All except 50, aged between 32 and 98, had known underlying health conditions. The deaths were between November 18 and January 26, with the majority being on or after January 21. There were 48 other deaths reported with no positive Covid-19 test result. Wales

There have been a further 537 cases of coronavirus in Wales, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 189,689 Public Health Wales reported another 49 deaths, taking the total in Wales since the start of the pandemic to 4,610.

Northern Ireland

The Department of Health said: "527 individuals have tested positive for Covid-19 in the past 24 hours. Sadly, a further 16 deaths have been reported (five outside the 24 hour period)."

Scotland

In Scotland, 1,330 new cases of coronavirus have been reported, taking the total figure up to 175,332.

The death toll stands at 5,888, with 92 newly reported.