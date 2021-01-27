The government is set to impose mandatory hotel quarantine on travellers to the UK from countries with high levels of coronavirus, with Home Secretary Priti Patel expected to announce the new policy later today.

The new law - which is expected to impact travellers from South American and south African countries, where new variants of Covid-19 have been identified - will force people to spend up to ten days in quarantine before being allowed into the community.

Passengers will be expected to cover the price of their hotel stay.

It is hoped the law will protect the UK's against the import of new variants, some of which are thought to be more deadly than the original strain, with it not yet certain what impact the mutants could have on the vaccine rollout.

While there is no evidence the new strains are resistant to vaccines being used in the UK, ministers are keen to minimise the risk with the new law which is designed to improve compliance with self-isolation rules.

Travellers will be able to end their self-isolation period after five days if they pay for a Covid-19 test which comes back negative.

Ms Patel is expected to announce the policy in the Commons at around 2:25pm.

Travellers will be expected to cover the cost of their quarantine. Credit: PA

Robert Jenrick told Sky News: "The Prime Minister has said we do want to go further and the Home Secretary will be making a statement in Parliament later today about further steps we are going to take in this country to ensure that there is less flow of individuals in."

It comes after the UK's official coronavirus death toll passed the grim milestone of 100,000.

Boris Johnson insisted he takes “full responsibility” for the response to the pandemic and said “we did everything we could” to minimise suffering.

On Friday he warned new variants of coronavirus may be more deadly than the original strain of the virus, prompting calls for mandatory hotel quarantine to be imposed.

The Covid operations committee of senior ministers met on Tuesday to decide what exactly the new policy should be.

There was no official comment following a meeting but Whitehall sources ahead of the talks suggested the measures would stop short of mandatory hotel quarantine for all arrivals.

ITV News UK Editor Paul Brand explains how quarantine hotels could work:

The Times reported that the committee rejected calls for a full border closure and will instead limit it to those returning from 30 countries already covered by the travel ban, including those in South America, Portugal and Cape Verde, as well as South Africa and neighbouring nations.

If confirmed, Labour’s shadow home secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds said ministers would be “leaving gaping holes in our nation’s defences” with the “half-baked” proposal.

Shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth criticised the Government for failing to impose strict measures at the borders soon enough.

Speaking on BBC Breakfast, he said: "We should have had comprehensive border controls in for the past year.

"Priti Patel and Boris Johnson, they tell us they want to take control of their borders, but the one time it actually mattered, and they needed to take control of our borders to protect us, they failed.

"I would urge the Government to look at a comprehensive policy, not just the hotspots, because remember, there will be areas or countries across the world where there are mutations which haven't been identified yet because they don't have the same level of scientific ability."

Northern Ireland's First Minister Arlene Foster said a four-nations approach to the issue was being taken, while the Welsh Government said it expects to discuss the plans with Westminster.

In Scotland, Deputy First Minister John Swinney said the Scottish Government would "go at least as far" as England in enhancing quarantine arrangements.