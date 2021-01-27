Video report by ITV News Correspondent Chloe Keedy

Billy Devitt is one of thousands who have lost their jobs during the pandemic.

After being made redundant, Mr Devitt turned his spare room into a cat rescue centre. He's rehomed 120 cats since then.

He showed ITV News his Covid-19 isolation unit for the cats, which was once his shed.

The "Ritz of all isolation units" is decked with heating, calming diffusers, a radio and other such comforts .

As well as finding new homes for cats, Billy delivers food to owners who are struggling financially. He said demand for his services has never been higher.