UK nationals and residents returning to Britain from "red list" countries will be forced to quarantine for 10 days in government-provided accommodation such as hotels.

Foreign nationals from 22 countries where new variants have been identified - including South Africa, Portugal and South American nations - are also not allowed entry to the UK.

Mandatory hotel quarantines for arrivals have already been introduced in other countries, including Australia, China, New Zealand, India, Singapore, the Philippines, Taiwan, Qatar and Thailand.

Here, we run through the current travel rules and what the proposed hotel quarantine policy could look like:

Who is allowed to travel abroad?

Due to the national lockdown, people can only travel abroad for essential reasons. These can be: to do work that cannot be done from home, medical appointments and educational reasons. You cannot travel for a holiday.

You must also consider the rules in the country you are visiting. The government has compiled these rules here.

The government reiterated these rules when large queues were seen at Heathrow Airport over the weekend.

What are the current rules for travellers arriving in the UK?

Evidence of negative Covid-19 test

Both UK and foreign nationals arriving in the country must provide evidence of a negative Covid-19 test result, taken up to three days before departure.

Some people are exempt from this rule, e.g. aircraft pilots and crew, and border security staff.

If travellers do not do this, airlines may refuse to take them and/or they could be fined £500.

Provide journey and contact details

Before heading to the airport, travellers have to provide their journey and contact details via an online passenger locator form. They must then ensure they have a copy of their filled in form at border control - this can be a digital or hard copy.

Self isolate for 10 days

Even with a negative test, travellers must self-isolate for 10 days after arriving in the UK, unless they have come from Ireland or they are exempt from doing so.

If they are in the country for fewer than 10 days, they are required to isolate for the length of their stay. They may be able to end self-isolation early if they pay for a private coronavirus test.

Those who fail to self-isolate after arrival may be fined up to £10,000.

Priti Patel outlines new mandatory quarantine rules for some arrivals into the UK

What are the new hotel quarantine rules?

People returning from a list of 22 countries - yet to be revealed - must stay in specific accommodation for 10 days.

The countries are likely to Covid hotspots, including Portugal, South Africa and nations in South America.

Will travellers have to pay for their quarantine accommodation?

Travellers arriving in the country will have to cover the cost of staying in a quarantine hotel for 10 days, which could be around £1,500, ITV News reported.

When could the new hotel quarantine rules start?

With many hotels currently closed due to a lack of business, it could take up to three weeks to implement the policy, reports suggest.

Rob Paterson, chief executive of Best Western Great Britain, said it could mobilise “within 24 to 48 hours” for a currently open hotel, and a “bit longer” for a closed one.

Will the hotel quarantine rules apply for Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales?

Quarantine rules are set separately in all four nations of the UK.

But in Scotland, Deputy First Minister John Swinney said the Scottish Government would “go at least as far” as England in enhancing quarantine measures.

There is currently no direct route into Wales for international travellers, but a Welsh Government spokesman said they expected to discuss the plans with the UK Government.

Ministers in Northern Ireland also said they would discuss the issue of quarantine at a Stormont Executive meeting on Tuesday.

