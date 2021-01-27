The rapid rise in infections in the UK has been fuelled by a new variant of coronavirus that is likely to have originated in Kent.

But two other variants have been identified from South Africa and Brazil.

So how do they differ from the version we've been living with for months and will the vaccine protect us from contracting these new variants?

Here's what you need to know:

How many times has coronavirus mutated - and why should we be concerned?

All viruses mutate and the SARS-Cov-2 is no exception.

There have been many genetic variants of Covid-19 identified since the disease was first understood.

Mutations are more likely the more infections there are as the virus is under renewed pressure to evolve, as so many millions of people have now become infected.

Whilst most mutations are no cause for concern, some mutations mean that the evolution of the virus can mean it is more transmissible or harmful.

There are 23 differences between the UK variant and the original strain, according to scientists. Credit: ITV News

How do the new variants differ from the original strain?

The UK variant has 23 different characteristics to the original Covid-19 virus, many of them specifically linked to the proteins.

It is thought to be up to 70% more transmissible than the original and is now the dominant strain of the virus in the UK.

The new fast-spreading variant of Covid-19 in the UK is thought to be more deadly than the original strain of the virus.

The UK's chief scientific advisor Sir Patrick Vallance said last week that early evidence suggested the new UK variant could increase mortality by almost a third in men in their 60s.

The South Africa strain is also more transmissible and shares one mutation with the UK variant.

ITV News' Science Editor Tom Clarke said: "The South Africa strain shares one mutation with the UK strain called 501Y: a potentially crucial one on the bit of the virus’s 'receptor binding domain' that might help it grab onto our cells and infect them.

"But it has several other potentially important mutations that are completely different from the ones the UK strain has evolved."

This mutation is also shared by the strain identified in Brazil.

Professor Ravi Gupta, Professor of Microbiology at the University of Cambridge, said: "The Brazilian variant has three key mutations in the spike receptor binding domain (RBD) that largely mirror some of the mutations we are worried about it in the South African variant, hence the concern."

An elderly woman receives a Covid vaccine in Brazil. Credit: AP

Are there any differences in symptoms between the variants?

People with the new Kent variant of coronavirus are less likely to report a loss of taste and smell, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

They are more likely to report “classic” symptoms of the virus, such as a cough and a fever.

Sore throats and muscle pain were significantly more likely to be reported by people infected with the new variant.

It is not yet clear whether there are differences in symptoms with the Brazil and South Africa variants as the study only compared the UK variant with the original coronavirus strain.

Will the vaccines work against the new variants?

There is evidence that existing vaccines will work against the UK variant, but the Brazilian and South African strains are a "cause for concern".

Last week, Sir Patrick Vallance said there are fears among experts the new variants from Brazil and South Africa may be less susceptible to the vaccines.

Sir Patrick said that both variants have more differences in shape, which might mean they may not be recognised by antibodies.

He said: "I think it is too early to know the effect that will have on the vaccination in people and it is worth remembering that the response of the vaccine is very, very high antibody levels, so they may overcome some of this.

"We don’t know but there’s obviously a cause for concern."

His comments came after Health Secretary Matt Hancock said there is evidence the South African coronavirus variant reduces vaccine efficacy by about 50%, according to leaked video obtained by MailOnline.

Watch this ITV News graphic showing the difference between the UK variant and those found in South Africa and Brazil:

What is the government doing to curb the spread of other variants in the UK?

The government has introduced stricter quarantine rules in a bid to curb the risk of new variants being brought to the UK.

UK nationals and residents returning to Britain from "red list" countries will be forced to quarantine for 10 days in government-provided accommodation.

People will be met at the airport and transported to hotels where they must self-isolate or face a fine.

Scientists have also urged the government not to ease lockdown rules due to evidence that the UK variant may be more deadly.