PMQs: Keir Starmer to quiz Boris Johnson over 100,000 Covid death toll

Boris Johnson is facing a grilling over the UK's huge coronavirus death toll at Prime Minister's Questions.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, who has repeatedly accused the prime minister of being too slow to act during the Covid-19 pandemic, is expected to interrogate Mr Johnson over why the UK's death toll was allowed to reach more than 100,000.

Mr Johnson said he is "deeply sorry" about the death toll and insisted he takes “full responsibility” for it when speaking on Tuesday evening.

"What I can tell you is that we truly did everything we could, and continue to do everything that we can, to minimise loss of life and to minimise suffering," he said.

Sir Keir, responding to the death toll, accused the government of being "slow to respond from the very start, whether its the lockdown, provision of protective equipment, testing etc - not learning the lessons during the summer".

He added: "There's a strong sense that our government has been behind the curve at every stage there's been, if you like, a reluctance to take tough decisions when they needed to be taken."

The Labour leader, appearing at PMQs remotely after being told to self-isolate following contact with someone who tested positive for coronavirus, said the death toll is a "national tragedy and a terrible reminder of all that we have lost as a country".