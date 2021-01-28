Billy Ocean joins world's biggest school choir for mental health charity single

Video report from ITV News Arts Editor Nina Nannar

Bill Withers' Lean on Me became something of an anthem to honour essential workers at the start of the pandemic.

The legendary musician died on March 30 - a week into the first lockdown.

Now, another of his hits, Lovely Day, has been chosen for a charity single to raise money for children's mental health ahead of a special awareness week.

Two big names are taking part - singer Billy Ocean and the Young Voices Choir, which is the biggest school choir in the world.