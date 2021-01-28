Video report by ITV News Correspondent Geraint Vincent

Birmingham isn't exactly well known for its mountains and ski resorts - but that hasn't stopped one 13-year-old aiming to ski for Britain in the Olympics.

George Brown wants to be an Alpine racer - and is inspired by the heroics of Eddie 'the Eagle' Edwards.

Lockdown though means the schoolboy can't get on the real slopes to practice.

So his family has come up with an ingenious way to keep his Olympic dream alive.