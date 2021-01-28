Stars of Netflix's Bridgerton have thanked fans after the streaming giant announced the show had become its "biggest series ever".

Netflix said 82 million households across the world watched romance series in its first 28 days online, surpassing the firm's own expectations.

The steamy drama has entered the top 10 in the popularity rankings in every country except Japan, while it has hit number one in 83 countries including the UK, Netflix said.

The series is produced by Shonda Rhimes’ Shondaland and based off the book series by author Julia Quinn, which is set during the Regency era in England.

The show follows London high society during the debutantes season where those who are of age enter society.

The cast of the series includes many familiar faces, including the voice of Julie Andrews.

British actress Phoebe Dynevor, who featured in the popular BBC drama series Waterloo Road as Siobhan Mailey, stars as Daphne Bridgerton - a debutante in Regency London.

Reacting to the news on Instagram, Dynevor wrote: "This is utterly insane. I’m SO proud of the incredible team behind this show! And thank you guys for loving it."

Nicola Coughlan, who is renown to many for her role on Derry Girls, features as Penelope Featherington in the Netflix series.

She said she "truly cannot believe" the programme had set a new streaming record.

"Thank you all so much," she added on Twitter.

Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington, Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton. Credit: PA Photo/Netflix/Liam Daniel

Regé-Jean Page plays the mysterious and rebellious Duke of Hastings opposite Dynevor.

He shared a picture of the cast and crew, writing on Instagram: "82 million, with love, from all of us to all of you."

Jonathan Bailey, who plays Anthony Bridgerton, said on Instagram: "Welcome to the family, all 82 million of you."

Jinny Howe, vice president of original series at Netflix, said Bridgerton has "shown that romance can be smart, dynamic, bold and yes – universally appealing".

"Bridgerton, like The Queen’s Gambit, defies tradition, and demonstrates that period dramas are not limited in scope or audience.

"The show is a fictional portrayal of London in 1813 that lifts that facade of Regency life.

"It’s designed to be more lavish, sexier and funnier than the standard period drama – and that’s what so surprised and delighted our members," she said.

She added that fans of Shondaland "have come to expect diversity in all her shows".

"The empowerment of people of colour and women made Bridgerton feel accessible and contemporary, resonating with audiences all around the world," she said.

"Like The Queen’s Gambit and Emily In Paris – two other hugely popular Netflix series – Bridgerton draws upon themes that are universal yet speak directly to women because they feature independent-minded female protagonists in lead roles."

Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton. Credit: PA Photo/Netflix/Liam Daniel

The show's creator, Chris Van Dusen, has said he would "love" for the series to go up to eight series, in line with the book series.

He told Collider: "I feel like the first season was primarily about Daphne and her love story with Simon.

"But, this being a family of eight children and there being eight books, I would love to be able to focus and really tell stories and love stories for all the Bridgerton siblings. For each character, for sure."

When asked whether he'd like eight seasons, Mr Van Dusen replied: "I would love that. In success, I would love that."