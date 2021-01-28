Covid-19 case rates are continuing to fall in all regions of England, according to the latest weekly surveillance report from Public Health England (PHE).

In London, the rate of new coronavirus cases stood at 435.0 per 100,000 people in the seven days to January 24, down from 658.7 in the previous week.

The capital continues to have the highest rate and West Midlands recorded the second highest rate at 415.8 per 100,000 people, down from 565.6.

The lowest rate is in Yorkshire and the Humber continues to have the lowest rate: 230.2, down from 256.4.

Deaths peaked in the second week of January with "excess all-cause mortality" also observed, the report said.

However, in the week ending January 24, deaths have decreased although mortality rates remain highest at 70 or more per 100,000 people mostly in the South East.

Rates among all age groups are on the decline. Credit: PA

The number of hospital and ICU admissions with Covid-19 also began to stabilise or decline slightly, the report said.

Case rates in England are also falling among all age groups, PHE said.

The highest rate is among 30 to 39-year-olds, which stood at 488.3 cases per 100,000 people in the seven days to January 24, down week-on-week from 647.9.

Among 20 to 29-year-olds the rate dropped from 669.9 to 466.3, and for 40 to 49-year-olds it fell from 590.8 to 432.9.

For people 80 and over, the rate fell from 540.3 to 398.4.