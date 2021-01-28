Around four-fifths of people aged 80 and over in most regions of England have now received their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine.

The exception is London, where the number stands at around two-thirds.

The provisional figures have been published by NHS England and cover the period up to January 24.

Some 91% of over-80s in Gloucestershire have received their first jab – the highest for any sub-regional area of England.

The next highest uptake was in Herefordshire and Worcestershire (89%) and Northamptonshire (87%).

Here are the regional percentages in full:

North East England and Yorkshire - 83.7%

South West England - 83.4%

North West England - 81.8%

Midlands - 80.5%

Eastern England - 79.9%

South East England - 78.3%

London - 65.4%

A total of 6,918,853 Covid-19 vaccinations - including first and second doses - had taken place in England between December 8 and January 27.

It is a rise of 252,992 on the previous day’s figures.

6.9m The total number so far of Covid vaccines given out in England.

Of this number, 6,473,752 were the first dose of the vaccine, a rise of 251,902 on the previous day’s figures, while 445,101 were the second dose, an increase of 1,090.

The NHS figures show the number of first doses broken down by 42 so-called Sustainability & Transformational Partnerships (STPs) in England, each of which contains a number of local authorities, NHS trusts and clinical commissioning groups.

The STPs with the lowest proportions were Our Healthier South East London (60%) and East London Health & Care Partnership (63%).