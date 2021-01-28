A further 1,239 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Thursday, bringing the UK total to 103,126.

On Tuesday, the UK hit the milestone of recording 100,000 deaths.

Separate figures published by the UK’s statistics agencies for deaths where Covid-19 has been mentioned on the death certificate, together with additional data on recent deaths, show there have now been 120,000 deaths involving Covid-19 in the UK.

As of Thursday, there had also been a further 28,680 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK.

It brings the total number of cases in the UK to 3,743,734.

England

A further 1,088 people who tested positive for coronavirus have died in hospital in England, bringing the total number of confirmed deaths reported in hospitals to 90,698.

There have been 26,182 more confirmed cases of coronavirus, which means the total is now 3,274,397

Scotland

82 more people who tested positive for coronavirus have died in Scotland. This takes the country's death toll up to 5,970.

A further 1,201 people tested positive for the virus, bringing the total up to 176,533.Wales

56 more people in Wales died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19. The total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic is now 4,666.

Meanwhile, 705 more people tested positive for Covid-19. This brings the total amount of cases up to 190,394.

Northern Ireland

Thirteen more people have died with Covid-19 in Northern Ireland, according to the latest figures from the Health Department.

11 deaths occurred within the most recent 24-hour reporting period and two outside it.

A further 592 individuals have tested positive for coronavirus, and a total of 4,066 individuals have tested positive over the past seven days.