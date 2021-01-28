Government pulls coronavirus poster over 'sexist' depiction of women

The government has withdrawn a coronavirus guidance poster over its apparently "sexist" depiction of women.

The "stay home, save lives" poster caused a huge backlash online for displaying several images of women performing household duties such as cleaning, which many social media users said was stereotyping.

One image showed a woman reclining in a man's arms on the sofa followed by two images showing a woman caring for children and another of a woman mopping the floor.

The prime minister's official spokesperson said: "It has been withdrawn and removed from the campaign.

"I will make clear that it does not reflect the government's view on women which is why we have withdrawn it."

Earlier this week the government was accused of sexism by social media users when Chancellor Rishi Sunak, at Treasury Questions, said mums in the UK should be thanked for juggling childcare with working during lockdown.

Many others online said the chancellor could be forgiven for making the remarks, given he was asked to respond to a comment about women who have "found themselves working full-time jobs at home while bearing full-time responsibility for childcare and home schooling all at the same time".

The comment was made in the Commons by Conservative MP Joy Morrissey, who added: "May I thank my right honourable friend for all the steps he is taking to alleviate the difficulties experienced by mothers who just want to work and contribute to the economy with their children safely back in school.”

The chancellor replied: “My honourable friend is absolutely right and we owe mums everywhere an enormous debt of thanks for doing the enormously difficult job of juggling childcare and work at this tricky time.

“I know she will join me in being happy that early years settings have been open for a while.

“But she’s absolutely right, the only way to sustainably solve this challenge is to safely reopen our schools as quickly as we can.”

Responding on Twitter, Labour's deputy leader Angela Rayner wrote on said: “Erm @RishiSunak you know mums work too and don’t just look after the kids and make meals..?

“That’s why Labour is demanding flexible furlough for working parents balancing work with childcare and home schooling.

“Happy to brief you on the inequality and sexism women face at work.”