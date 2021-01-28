Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove has claimed Boris Johnson is "popular" in Scotland and said the prime minister's journey there is "absolutely essential".

Mr Johnson is heading north of the border, amid growing calls for Scottish independence, to argue that the Union has been integral in administering the Covid-19 vaccine, providing coronavirus testing and giving economic support.

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has attacked the mid-pandemic trip as "non-essential", arguing that politicians have a “duty to lead by example” by following the rules of lockdown.

But Senior Tory Mr Gove told ITV News it is "absolutely essential for the prime minister and all ministers in the UK government to make sure that we're doing everything we can to speed up the rollout of the vaccine programme".

Many believe Mr Johnson is making the trip to allay concerns in Westminister that support for independence is growing, with Ms Sturgeon saying there would be grounds for a new referendum if her SNP party wins a majority in the Holyrood elections scheduled for May, as is expected.

Asked if the PM is popular in Scotland, Mr Gove said: "Well, the prime minister is popular across the United Kingdom because the vaccine programme, which is critical to making sure that we can return to something close to normal life, is a direct result of his leadership."

He said the vaccination programme is "just one of a number of programmes that show that the UK government, working with our friends in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, is leading the way out of this crisis.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer also backed the Prime Minister’s visit, insisting he had a right to see what was happening in all parts of the UK.

Sir Keir told LBC Radio: “I’m with the Prime Minister on this one. He is the prime minister of the UK.

“It’s important that he travels to see what is going on, on the ground.”

But concerns have been raised that Mr Johnson may not be the best figure to champion the Union, with polls suggesting support has risen amid a backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic and of Brexit, a campaign the Prime Minister fronted, while Scotland backed remaining in the EU.

Mr Gove insisted on BBC Breakfast that the Prime Minister is “a huge asset” for the Union, when challenged over his handling of Brexit and Covid-19.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said Boris Johnson’s visit to Scotland is ‘not essential’ Credit: Jane Barlow/PA

Downing Street, which has insisted it is key for Mr Johnson to remain “visible” as the “physical representative” of the UK Government, plans to stress the benefits for Scotland of being in the UK.

Speaking ahead of his visit to Scotland, the PM said: “Mutual co-operation across the UK throughout this pandemic is exactly what the people of Scotland expect and it is what I have been focused on.

“The people of the UK have stood together during this pandemic: from our doctors and nurses in our hospitals to our shop workers, scientists, lorry drivers and teachers – working together as one truly United Kingdom is the best way to build our Covid recovery.”

The SNP has accused Prime Minister Boris Johnson of being ‘rattled’ Credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA

But SNP deputy leader Keith Brown said the Prime Minister’s trip is evidence that he is in a “panic” about the prospect of another referendum.

The MSP said: “Clearly, Boris Johnson is rattled. By branding this campaign trip as ‘essential’, this is clearly a Prime Minister in panic, who knows the Tories are losing the argument on independence.

“Twenty polls in a row have shown that a majority of voters believe Scotland’s future should be in Scotland’s hands – not Boris Johnson’s.”